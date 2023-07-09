Rubi Rose may not have a man by her side to call her boyfriend, but she does have tens of thousands of fans thirsting after her every day on social media. Like many other rap divas, the Kentucky native began selling salacious content on OnlyFans to profit off of her munches. Obviously, only subscribers get to see her most NSFW content, but still, Rubi regularly shares thong and bikini thirst traps on her profile to encourage new subscribers.

On Thursday (July 6), the redhead took to Twitter to show off her slim thick curves in a tiny black bra and g-string. She maintained a bit of modesty with a sheer top covering her arms, though little of Rubi’s lower half was left to the imagination. She generously gave us a POV of the front and back before asking an important question in the caption – “If yo man come to my show and I dance on him, wyd?”

Read More: Rubi Rose Reminds Us She’s The Real View With Cabo Vacation Thirst Traps

Rubi Rose Asks the Real Questions

If yo man come to my show and I dance on him wyd ? pic.twitter.com/S8srhDSnQw — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) July 6, 2023

Of course, the inquiry comes shortly after the drama between Keke Palmer and her co-parent, Darius Jackson. While attending Usher’s Las Vegas Residency, the former sang a beautiful duet with the R&B crooner wearing a mesh dress that showed off her “booty checks,” much to her man’s dismay. The moment has been at the centre of social media discourse for most of the last week, and Rubi is only doing her part to keep the conversation flowing.

“You know what? Keke Palmer didn’t do nothing wrong,” one Twitter user wrote under Rose’s recent thirst trap. “She ain’t doing sh*tttt this my moment 😂,” another man thirstily laughed in response to the content creator’s question.

Read More: Rubi Rose’s Type Is “Guys [Who] Act Like They Don’t Like [Her]”

Twitter Reacts

Keep scrolling to see how different Twitter users have answered Rubi Rose’s provocative question this weekend. If you have a response of your own, make sure to leave it in the comments below. For more music/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

You know what Keke Palmer didn’t do nothing wrong. — Dante King (@KingDante94) July 6, 2023

It depends…Can you fight? — Serenity (@solelyserenity) July 6, 2023

She ain’t doing shitttt this my moment 🤣 — DʀᴇSᴋɪ (@Dreskioo) July 6, 2023

Ask if I can get a dance too please thank you 🥴 — 🦋My FBI Agent Loves My Tits🦋 (@fiestry) July 7, 2023

She just gone have to understand — Maurice (@ScammySosa42) July 7, 2023

Crying — Pretty Pink🌸 (@throattest) July 6, 2023

i almost thought this was nicki until i opened it up😭 — DEJA DA DON ™ (@psychagelics) July 6, 2023

U coming home with us or na? — DJ CaliRoyce (@thedjcaliroyce) July 7, 2023

[Via]