It’s been a quiet year for Rubi Rose in terms of new music, though we have heard the OnlyFans creator hop on two “Shemixes” over the past few months. The first, “No Clappin (Throw It)” saw her connect with Spiffy The Goat and Erica Banks. Later on, she joined Queen Key, Omeretta the Great, and So Supa on “Nope.” Fans have been grateful for both of those, but where Rubi has really been feeding her followers has been on social media with her consistent thirst traps.

We’ve seen the 25-year-old showing off her bikini body in Cabo, and giving plenty of previews of her naughty NSFW content on Twitter. She’s also used her online platform to vent about the struggles of modern dating, which recently resulted in Blueface criticizing her in favour of his own toxic philosophies. Despite her current single status, Rose looks happier than ever, and her most recent Instagram post proves that she’s living her best life, no matter what her relationship status is.

Rubi Rose is Living Her Best Life

“Not only am I sexy… I’m rich as f*ck 💕🤭,” the “Poke” artist wrote in the caption. Rubi leaves little to the imagination throughout her photos, wearing a skin-tight, lace, beige jumpsuit with a matching thong underneath. She made sure to show off both the front and back of her outfit, even popping a squat in one image to remind us just how slim thick she is. When sharing the same photoset on Elon Musk’s app, Rose wrote, “Grown and sexy 🎀.”

If you’re looking to see Rubi Rose in less clothing, but aren’t quite ready to subscribe to her OnlyFans yet, you’ll be happy to know she shared some sultry snaps on Twitter this past weekend. Along with the NSFW images, the Kentucky native asked a question that sparked a debate amid the thirsty responses. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

