Rubi Rose Declares Herself “Eritrea’s Finest” In Bootyful Bikini Post

Some women prefer to pop out with a thirst trap only every so often. Others, like Rubi Rose, are most comfortable in minimal clothing. The Kentucky-born creative has been consistently sharing bikini and lingerie-clad photos throughout the summer on platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Even more salacious content is being sold on her NSFW OnlyFans account. On Sunday (August 20), she started off her week on a spicy note. Rubi shared a brand new batch of bikini photos with us while declaring herself “Eritrea’s Finest 🧡.”

For this amateur photoshoot, Rose donned a bright orange string bikini while laying out in a hammock. Her swimsuit and slim thick figure stand out amid the lush greenery behind her. The baddie’s bare face proves that she’s a beauty with or without makeup. She let her long inches cascade down her back, and adorned her wrists with a collection of luxury bracelets. Rubi’s nails were perfectly manicured into a long, green, square set which she made sure to flaunt in virtually every photo (along with her booty).

Read More: Rubi Rose “Woke Up Sexy,” Serves Body In Little Black Thong For Instagram

Rubi Rose Remains Consistent with Her Thirst Traps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌹 (@therubirose)

According to her location tag, the 25-year-old had her photos taken in Miami Beach, Florida, though it remains unclear who her photographer was. As far as we know, she’s still single, though Rose has admitted to struggling with finding the right man for her in the past. She and French Montana were rumoured to be hanging out back in the spring, but that fizzled out after the “Wifey” artist shut down the speculation.

If you’ve ever looked through the comment section on one of Rubi Rose’s thirst traps, you may have seen haters attempting to shade her with comments about her discography. Many people have said that they’re unable to name a single song dropped by the content creator, and they only know her for the NSFW photos she shares online, including Luh Tyler. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Luh Tyler Cannot Name A Single Rubi Rose Song

[Via]