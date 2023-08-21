Rubi Rose Declares Herself “Eritrea’s Finest” In Bootyful Bikini Post

Will Rubi Rose’s sultry photo streak continue when winter hits? Only time will tell.

BYHayley Hynes
Rubi Rose Declares Herself “Eritrea’s Finest” In Bootyful Bikini Post

Some women prefer to pop out with a thirst trap only every so often. Others, like Rubi Rose, are most comfortable in minimal clothing. The Kentucky-born creative has been consistently sharing bikini and lingerie-clad photos throughout the summer on platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Even more salacious content is being sold on her NSFW OnlyFans account. On Sunday (August 20), she started off her week on a spicy note. Rubi shared a brand new batch of bikini photos with us while declaring herself “Eritrea’s Finest 🧡.”

For this amateur photoshoot, Rose donned a bright orange string bikini while laying out in a hammock. Her swimsuit and slim thick figure stand out amid the lush greenery behind her. The baddie’s bare face proves that she’s a beauty with or without makeup. She let her long inches cascade down her back, and adorned her wrists with a collection of luxury bracelets. Rubi’s nails were perfectly manicured into a long, green, square set which she made sure to flaunt in virtually every photo (along with her booty).

Read More: Rubi Rose “Woke Up Sexy,” Serves Body In Little Black Thong For Instagram

Rubi Rose Remains Consistent with Her Thirst Traps

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by 🌹 (@therubirose)

According to her location tag, the 25-year-old had her photos taken in Miami Beach, Florida, though it remains unclear who her photographer was. As far as we know, she’s still single, though Rose has admitted to struggling with finding the right man for her in the past. She and French Montana were rumoured to be hanging out back in the spring, but that fizzled out after the “Wifey” artist shut down the speculation.

If you’ve ever looked through the comment section on one of Rubi Rose’s thirst traps, you may have seen haters attempting to shade her with comments about her discography. Many people have said that they’re unable to name a single song dropped by the content creator, and they only know her for the NSFW photos she shares online, including Luh Tyler. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Luh Tyler Cannot Name A Single Rubi Rose Song

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.