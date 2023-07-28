Rubi Rose “Woke Up Sexy,” Serves Body In Little Black Thong For Instagram

Beyonce may have woken up “FLAWLESS,” but Rubi Rose “woke up sexy” earlier this week. As per usual, the Kentucky native has been filling our social media feeds with her slim thick body, whether showing it off on a scenic boat ride in Italy or hinting at the even more salacious content that can be found on her OnlyFans.

Rose’s most recently sultry upload saw her keeping it simple, wearing little more than a black thong while dancing with a friend in front of the camera. To match her barely there bottoms, the 25-year-old donned a tiny black tank top, though its cropped fabric stopped just above her waist, leaving her toned and tanned midsection on display. Rubi has no shortage of munches sliding in her DMs and comment section on the daily, but there are also those envious of the content creator living her best life.

Rubi Rose is Having a Seriously Sexy Summer

“Does she even make music? Every time I see her she’s in a thong,” one hater wrote in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comment section. “I’ve never seen this girl posting with clothes on,” another person chimed in. Elsewhere, others praised the black-haired beauty for being so confident without any of the physical enhancements that other recording artists and entertainers have to undergo to carry themselves the same way that she does. “The only rap chic with a nice natural body plz bring it back in style,” one such response reads.

Besides Rubi Rose, another famous figure who’s been killing all of her thirst traps so far this summer is Kim Kardashian. While she definitely loves clothing more than most, the 42-year-old has spent much of the past few weeks in a bikini, soaking up the sun and having fun with her four kids. Check out some of her latest snaps at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

