Kim Kardashian’s Tiny Black Bikini Thirst Traps Will Make You Want To Hit The Beach

Kim Kardashian’s initial rise to fame was a result of her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray-J. In the decades since she’s been continuing to use her hourglass figure to keep all eyes on her. Now that we’re well into summer, her Instagram feed has been filling with neck-breaking thirst traps that find the socialite posing in ultra-tiny bikinis. The most recent arrived on Tuesday (July 18) afternoon, showing Kardashian lounging by the pool in a black top and snake print bottoms that leave little to the imagination.

As DailyMail notes, it almost appears as though the black-haired beauty’s ample chest is several sizes too small for the top – but then again, that could be her intent. Seeing as it’s not hard to find a video of her being intimate online, it’s understandable that Kardashian feels little shame about showing off her body all this time later. In fact, she even recently stole the show at former assistant Stephanie Shepherd’s wedding in one of the most revealing black dresses we’ve seen in some time.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Wears The Littlest Black Dress Ever To Stephanie Shepherd’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian is Having a Hot Girl Summer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

When unveiling her latest bikini photo shoot with the world, the 42-year-old had an important message to share in the caption. “Risk and you shall receive,” Kim encouraged her hundreds of millions of followers, though it’s unclear if the quote had any deeper personal meaning to the law student. Seeing as she’s been putting herself back out into the dating world, there’s some potential Kardashian could be sending out a subliminal to a potential suitor, encouraging them to shoot their shot with her.

Elsewhere in the news, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is making headlines – and not for their usual star-studded marketing techniques. Rather, a woman has come forward to share that wearing a bodysuit designed by the reality starlet saved her life when she was shot four times, as the garment was so tight on the victim that it prevented her from bleeding out. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Shares Fan’s TikTok About Her SKIMS Bodysuit Saving Her Life After A Shooting

[Via]