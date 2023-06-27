As one of the most recognizable sex symbols of today, Kim Kardashian has no trouble turning heads. Whether she’s bare-faced and sporting SKIMS shapewear or dressed in diamonds and designer clothing, her natural star power immediately commands most of the attention in the room. Because of this, she’s not an ideal wedding guest for insecure friends. Luckily, her pal Stephanie Shepherd has plenty of confidence and didn’t seem bothered by Kardashian’s shocking outfit for her nuptials this past weekend.

On Saturday (June 24), Kim’s former assistant finally tied the knot. Famous friends like Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, Timbaland, and La La Anthony all happily watched on. Many in attendance were tastefully and elegantly dressed. The SKIMS founder, however, had more of her body on display than some internet users are comfortable with. As Page Six notes, she wore a dress from Alaïa that uses little material on the upper half. It only covered the lower half of her breasts, along with extra straps around the neck and waist for support.

Kim Kardashian Knows How to Push Boundaries

Kim Kardashian is seen in Rockefeller Center on May 16, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

The LBD’s bottom half provided far more coverage – from the back, anyway. In the front, a uniquely-shaped cutout gives a glimpse at Kardashian’s thighs and the black bottoms she’s wearing beneath. No images from the event have surfaced on Instagram quite yet. Still, we wouldn’t be surprised if the 42-year-old captured a thirst trap or two for future use.

When she’s not breaking looks with her bold fashion choices (which you can find photos of here), Kim Kardashian can be found taking care of her four children. Now that she and Kanye West have gone their separate ways, the socialite is left with more responsibilities on her plate than ever before, but she still manages to maintain a positive attitude. Read how Kim handled an adorable diss from her youngest daughter, Chicago West, at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

