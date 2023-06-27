Kim Kardashian says that she tries to suppress her emotions if she’s upset with Kanye West around their kids. Kardashian spoke about co-parenting with the disgraced rapper during an interview with Vogue Italia published on Monday.

“If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” she told the outlet. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know. There’s nothing worse than ‘You’ll understand when you’re older.’ I don’t want to be that person.”

Kim Kardashian With Kanye West At The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kardashian added that she doesn’t suppress all emotions. If she’s upset about something understandable, she’s willing to open up. “But if I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry,” Kardashian added. “On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom gave me a doll house. My kids didn’t understand why and I explained I had that at my dad’s house as a little girl.”

The interview with Vogue Italia comes as Hulu continues airing the newest season of The Kardashians. Kanye West’s public erratic behavior is being covered on the show. “It’s always just so intense,” she shared in one episode. “I just don’t want to engage in a public feud with him.”

West and Kardashian were married from 2014 through 2022, although they technically separated a year earlier in early 2021. Together, the couple shares four children in North West, Saint West, Psalm West, as well as Chicago West. Kardashian has been vocal about her experience co-parenting with West in the past. She previously revealed that she cries herself to sleep during an interview with the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

[Via]