A TikTok user by the name of Angelina Wiley revealed that she survived a shooting after her SKIMS bodysuit was so tight that it kept her from bleeding out. Kim Kardashian shared the fan’s video on her Instagram Story, earlier this week.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Wiley began in the clip. “This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out.” She then described the shapewear as “body armor for women.” Wiley added that she’s “definitely gonna buy some more” and that she “should wear it every day.”

Kim Kardashian Attends A SKIMS Pop-Up In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Kim Kardashian visits the Skims Summer Pop-Up Shop in the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS)

“Call it fate or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim,” she concluded. In the caption of the video, Wiley wrote: “No but fr, thanks kim.” Kardashian later reposted the video on her Instagram Story while adding, “wowww” as well as the praying hands emoji.

TikTok users shared plenty of supportive messages in response to the post. One commented: “Your sense of humor about it is so amazing, I’m glad you’re safe! @Kim Kardashian help a girl out.” Another wrote: “Okay but you should instantly be a skims sponsor,” to which Wiley replied: “I’m praying.” Check out Wiley’s full story on TikTok below.

SKIMS Bodysuit Saves A Life

Kardashian launched SKIMS back in June 2019 in partnership with Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede. In the years since, it’s grown into a wildly popular clothing brand. In July 2023, the company was valued at over $4 billion. Kardashian has teamed up with numerous celebrities to model for the clothing over the years including Ice Spice, SZA, Snoop Dogg, and more.

