According to Page Six, Tom Brady was reportedly “playing the field” while attending Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party. “He was talking to different women,” a source told the publication. It’s an incredibly low bar to use when claiming that Brady was actively “playing the field”. But sure, he’s a regular Cassanova because he talked to people at a party.

However, one person he wasn’t rizzing up, allegedly, was Kim Kardashian. Kardashian was also in attendance at the star-studded bash in The Hamptons. Furthermore, a handful of outlets, namely The New York Post, claimed that Brady had been directly flirting with Kardashian. Some reports even went as far as to claim that, Brady had been seen dancing with the business mogul and reality star. However, a source denied that this occurred. “Kim and Tom are friends and have a lot of respect for each other,” they told Page Six. However, a new source appears to throw all this denial into doubt

Photo Of Tom And Kim At White Party Emerges

According to the infamous anonymous gossip outlet Deuxmoi, Kardashian and Brady did interact at Rubin’s White Party. The outlet published one of their signature anonymous tips, complete with a picture that purported to show Kardashian and Brady in conversation. While neither individual is facing the camera, Kardashian’s distinctive outfit from the event can be partially seen. This has once more sparked rumors that there is something not-so-platonic between the two superstars. “[They] were super flirty with each other,” a source reportedly told Page Six.

However, a different source said that the pair only talked “briefly”, throwing the rumors very much into question. “I’ve been seeing some posts speculate whether or not Kim and Tom actually spent time together at the party and I wasn’t gonna send this initially bc it felt creepy but I do have a photo of them together lol,” read the message sent to Deuxmoi alongside the picture of the pair. Despite all this, the situation is incredibly questionable and feels like a few people making some big reaches in the pursuit of gaining that sweet, sweet internet clout.

