According to Page Six, Tom Brady was reportedly “playing the field” while attending Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party. “He was talking to different women,” a source told the publication. It’s an incredibly low bar to use when claiming that Brady was actively “playing the field”. But sure, he’s a regular Cassanova because he talked to people at a party.

However, one person he wasn’t rizzing up, allegedly, was Kim Kardashian. Kardashian was also in attendance at the star-studded bash in The Hamptons. Furthermore, a handful of outlets, namely The New York Post, claimed that Brady had been directly flirting with Kardashian. Some reports even went as far as to claim that, Brady had been seen dancing with the business mogul and reality star. However, a source denied that this occurred. “Kim and Tom are friends and have a lot of respect for each other,” they told Page Six.

Brady And Kardashian Rumors Non-Existent

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Kim Kardashian is seen on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Rumors about Brady and Kardashian have persisted for a few months now. They primarily are based on the fact that both people are famous and single right now. That was then exacerbated by the news that Kardashian was shopping for a vacation home in the same Bahamian community as Brady. A source denied it and reiterated the pair’s friendship. Furthermore, they claimed that Kardashian and only been seeking Brady’s advice about the area.

In all honesty, there is nothing to this story. There is no tangible claim or evidence that Brady was playing the field or that he has a secret relationship going on with Kim Kardashian. This story reeks of a slow news day and someone wanting to feel more important than they really are. If your best evidence that Brady was “playing the field” is that he was talking to multiple people at a party with over 100 guests, then maybe you need re-evaluate what sources you are using. So no, Tom Brady did not use a party at The Hamptons to begin, or continue, a secret dalliance with Kim Kardashian.

