Ye and Kim Kardashian might’ve just finalized their divorce but the internationally renowned artist believes his ex-wife should use her platform to “keep families together.”

Kanye provided plenty of mind-boggling moments during his recent press. Ye’s made his presence felt across right-wing platforms alongside notable alt-right figure, Nick Fuentes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Ye (f.k.a Kanye West) attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Last week, he appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars where he addressed everything from his presidential run, his love for Hitler, and of course, his divorce from Kim Kardashian. At one point, Ye told Kim to “come home to Christ” after shading Hulu and Disney.

“Hulu does not love you, Kim. Disney does not love you, Kim. Come home, Kim. Come home to Christ,” he said. “Go to God. Go to Jesus,” he continued before slamming Kim stating that she might not get married once again.

“Or, marry somebody great. Go marry Tom Brady, whatever you want to do but get married and use your platform as an influence to keep families together. Don’t let the devil use you,” he said.

Interestingly enough, Ye and Tom Brady have formed somewhat of an acquaintanceship with one another. During his tirade against Pete Davidson, Brady co-signed Ye’s post about venture capitalist Andreeson Horowitz. Prior to that, Ye and his son, Saint, met with Tom Brady, who played catch with the 7-year-old.

Kanye’s comments came just after Ye and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce. Kim and Ye called it quits following a string of online outbursts. However, the process took time since the initial filing.

Ye will have to cough up $200K monthly for child support for their four children. At the same time, the two will have “equal access” to their children. However, Kim Kardashian and Ye will need a mediator if there are any issues regarding the set-up.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding Kanye’s name, it seems like Kim Kardashian isn’t allowing that to interfere with the time he spends with their kids. Ye and North spent some quality time on a daddy-daughter shopping trip, hours after finalizing the divorce. Then, he picked up his son Saint from school shortly after. Clearly, his presidential campaign and other shenanigans aren’t getting in the way of his ability to parent his four kids.