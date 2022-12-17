Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, says that he “never saw any affection” between the two. He worked with the former couple for 15 days in 2016, a period which will be the focus of a new documentary, 15 Days With Kanye.

“It was like I discovered the Titanic,” he told The Sun in a recent interview. “I’ve never seen them snuggly or hold hands or anything romantic. You know, even like when they were together, they kissed each other goodbye, and I don’t mean like make out. I mean just like, ‘Hey, see you later, hun.’ I never saw any affection.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Stanulis went on: “I just thought it was odd. I’d be with them sometimes 17, 18 hours a day, and she’d be doing her thing, and then he’d do his thing.”

The bodyguard added that he only saw Kim around on “maybe four or five of those [15] days.”

Ye and Kardashian married back in 2014 and remained together until last year. They share four children together.

Later in his discussion with The Sun, Stanulis remarked that West “absolutely needs rehab.” He added that he could tell West “had some issues.”

“I didn’t know how dire or to what extent again,” he further continued. “But I came out of that [gig] saying, ‘I couldn’t deal with that on an everyday basis.'”

15 Days With Kanye will premiere on January 19 at the New York City International Film Festival in 2023.

Stanulis’ comments come as West has been facing vast public scrutiny for his recent behavior. He’s made countless antisemitic comments while losing millions in endorsement deals.

