Pusha T issued a response following Ye’s recent string of anti-Semitic remarks during his latest press run.

The It’s Almost Dry rapper sat down with the L.A. Times recently and finally opened up about Ye’s controversial comments in the last few months. Though Pusha T didn’t bash Ye in any form, he expressed that it was “very disappointing” hearing the G.O.O.D Music founder make such remarks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY – JULY 30: Kanye West and Pusha T attend THE DIESEL U Music Tour 2009 NYC – Arrivals / Performance at Webster Hall on July 30, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by NICK HUNT /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“Definitely affected me,” he told writer August Brown. “To describe it, I’d say it’s been disappointing, very disappointing. You know, just as a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech or anything like that.”

Though he’s clearly not a fan of Ye’s comments, he said that he always admired his collaborator’s creative freedom whenever they work together.

“Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me,” he said. “A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that.”

Push added, “He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.”

He also described their creative partnership as a “special thing to me,” especially with Ye’s encouraging words during sessions.

“We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap,” he said. “He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself.'”

It seems like the interview was conducted prior to Ye announcing his presidential run in 2024. On Thanksgiving, Ye formally announced his presidential bid after meeting with Trump at Mar-A-Lago. During his campaign video, he confirmed that he brought alt-right figure Nick Fuentes along with him to the White House. However, Trump distanced himself from Ye’s shenanigans.

“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years,” he said. “I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”

In the meantime, let us know where It’s Almost Dry ranks in your top albums of the year.

