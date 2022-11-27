Donald Trump referred to Kanye West as a “seriously troubled man” during a post on Truth Social, Saturday. The comment comes after West had dinner with Trump at Mar-A-Lago, earlier this week.

“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice,'” Trump wrote in the post.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West exit an elevator and walk into the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Later, Trump called out various news outlets for reporting on Nick Fuentes being present at the dinner. Trump says he didn’t know two of the three other guests. Fuentes is an outspoken white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years,” he also said. “I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”

The new post isn’t the first time that Trump has commented on the dinner. In more posts on Friday, he similarly denied knowing Nick Fuentes.

As for the other two individuals at the dinner, one was reportedly Karen Giorno. The other was an unidentified man, according to CNN.

