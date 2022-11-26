Donald Trump spoke about his recent dinner with Kanye West on Truth Social, Friday. The former President says that Ye brought along Nick Fuentes and other guests without his prior knowledge.

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump began a series of posts. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Later, Trump explained that he didn’t know who Nick Fuentes was prior to the dinner. Fuentes is an outspoken white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

Trump wrote: “Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business. We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for President, ‘any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP.’ Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on ‘Tucker Carlson.’ Why wouldn’t I agree to meet? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.”

In posts of his own on social media, Ye claimed Trump was “really impressed” with Fuentes.

The other two guests brought by West were reportedly Karen Giorno and another unidentified man, according to CNN. The dinner lasted approximately two hours at Trump’s outdoor patio table.

