donald trump
- MusicFat Joe Secures His Own Pair Of The Donald Trump ShoesHe insists that he's not a fan of the former president and just wanted the shoes. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBenny The Butcher Claims To Have Turned Down A Meeting With Donald TrumpBenny made some comments in support of the former president last year. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CulturePlies Reacts To Donald Trump Saying Black People Like Him For His CrimesThe rapper said he "likes" Trump's casual racism, which compares injustice against the Black community to justice against himself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearPeezy Cosigns Trump Sneakers, Disses Joe Biden In The ProcessHere's the latest installment of rappers supporting the disgraced president ahead of what will surely be a chaotic election. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeSnoop Dogg Dissing Donald Trump Almost Prevented Harry-O From Being PardonedTrump changed his mind after Snoop praised his efforts on social justice.By Lavender Alexandria
- SneakersFox News Commentator Ripped Apart For Saying Black People Will Vote For Donald Trump Because "They Love Sneakers"Donald Trump's sneakers are leading to bizarre hot takes.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersDonald Trump Drops New Gold Sneakers: PhotosTrump has taken on another challenge.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersKanye West Remixes Donald Trump Sneaker Reveal With "CARNIVAL"It seems like Ye deleted this shortly after, and if this is actually true and not an edited clip, it looks like he doesn't see Trump as competition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsV Scripts Tears Into The Two-Party System On “Every President Lied”V Scripts' frustrations take center stage on "Every President Lied." By Aron A.
- PoliticsKanye West Endorses Donald Trump Despite Past BeefKanye remains an avid Trump supporter.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsD.A. In Young Thug & Donald Trump Case Allegedly Had An Affair With ProsecutorFani Willis is facing calls to be removed from the election interference case against Donald Trump.By Cole Blake
- Politics50 Cent Calls Out Eric Adams, Suggests Donald Trump Could Be "The Answer"50 Cent is confused by Eric Adams' latest move.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Biden Reportedly Thinks Donald Trump Is A "F*cking A*shole," Trump Advisor RespondsThese two political rivals truly hate one another.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsLil Pump Channels Chrisean Rock With Donald Trump Mugshot Tattoo, Fans Obliterate Him For ItLil Pump does as he pleases.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsRick Ross Questions Donald Trump Supporters: "I Just Don’t Want Nobody To Be Delusional"Rick Ross shared some political advice for fans on social media.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg Says Donald Trump Has His "Love & Respect" For PardonTha Doggfather had previously praised No. 45, but for those unaware, this is unfortunately the latest example of hip-hop endorsing him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsStephen A Smith Claims He Could Destroy Donald Trump In A DebateStephen A made this declaration while talking to Howard Stern.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsWaka Flocka Flame Asks Donald Trump To Abolish Columbus DayWaka Flocka Flame says Columbus Day is a "spit in our faces."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsPlies Calls Out Donald Trump And His Supporters Celebrating Iowa Caucus WinThe rapper asked why the landslide victory wasn't "rigged".By Ben Mock
- PoliticsBenny The Butcher Explains Donald Trump Support & His "Frustration" With ItThe Black Soprano Family boss told "The Breakfast Club" that his tweet supporting No. 45 pointed to frustration with U.S. politics.By Gabriel Bras Nevares