Nicki Minaj has been facing tons of backlash for her voicing her support for conservative politics in recent months.

Over 70,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org calling for Nicki Minaj's deportation to Trinidad. The move comes as she's been facing tons of backlash for voicing her support for the Republican Party at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, earlier this month.

The petition claims that Minaj is "spiraling out of control and seems to be experiencing psychosis." It goes on to cite her ongoing feud with Jay-Z and Beyonce, arguing that she has no "justifiable reason to target them." Additionally, it references her husband Kenneth Petty's criminal history.

"This is not just a personal grievance—it is a matter of public concern," the petition continues. "Nicki Minaj's influential status does not grant her the right to overstep legal and moral boundaries. Her actions have demonstrated that she poses a threat not only to the individuals she has targeted but potentially to the broader community."

It concludes: "Deporting Nicki Minaj back to her home country, Trinidad, seems the most viable solution to curtail her harmful actions. It would ensure the safety of American citizens and send a clear message that harassment and support of criminal activity will not be tolerated. Let us stand together in urging the authorities to take immediate action for the safety and well-being of all involved. Sign this petition to make our voices heard and ensure that justice is served."

Nicki Minaj's Politics
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At AmericaFest, Nicki Minaj voiced her support for Donald Trump while condemning California Gov. Gavin Newsom. She argued that the President "has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high," as caught by The New York Post. She also labeled him "handsome."

Minaj further praised Vice President JD Vance. "This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me ... well, I love both of them," Minaj said, according to Complex. "Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to."

