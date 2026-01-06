Chelsea Handler Takes A Jab At Nicki Minaj In Critics Choice Monologue

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Host Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Nicki Minaj continues to face backlash for her remarks about President Donald Trump, her appearance at a Turning Point USA event, and more.

Nicki Minaj has been making plenty of headlines lately for her controversial behavior. Earlier this week, she even got a bit of shade thrown her way at the Critics Choice Awards. Comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the awards show this week when she brought up the hit vampire film Sinners.

Sinners was a massive blockbuster!” she declared. “Although I haven’t been invited into a Black person’s house since, except Nicki Minaj’s, but who wants to go over there?”

Her joke followed Nicki's appearance at an event for Turning Point USA, the non-profit co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk. She joined his wife Erika onstage, where she made various divisive remarks about Donald Trump, gender, and more.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Deportation Petition Has Tens Of Thousands Of Signatures

Nicki Minaj Deportation Petition

"This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me ... well, I love both of them," she said of Trump and JD Vance. "Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to."

Handler's joke also comes as a petition calling for Nicki to be deported reaches more than a whopping 70,000 signatures.

"This is not just a personal grievance—it is a matter of public concern," the petition states. "Nicki Minaj's influential status does not grant her the right to overstep legal and moral boundaries. Her actions have demonstrated that she poses a threat not only to the individuals she has targeted but potentially to the broader community."

"Deporting Nicki Minaj back to her home country, Trinidad, seems the most viable solution to curtail her harmful actions," the petition also says. It would ensure the safety of American citizens and send a clear message that harassment and support of criminal activity will not be tolerated. Let us stand together in urging the authorities to take immediate action for the safety and well-being of all involved. Sign this petition to make our voices heard and ensure that justice is served."

Read More: Cardi B Shuts Down Rape Claim About Her Dad With A Shot At Nicki Minaj

