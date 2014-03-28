chelsea handler
- TVChelsea Handler Net Worth 2023: What Is The TV Host Worth?Explore Chelsea Handler's journey from her early days to her rise as a TV host, author, and comedian. Dive into the details of her net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Pop Culture50 Cent Laughs Off Ex Chelsea Handler's Anal Sex Joke About HimAll water under the bridge, Fif says.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsTom Brady Recalls Being Rejected In Free Agency By Mystery TeamTom Brady is set to appear on "The Shop" with Kid Cudi and Draymond Green.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChelsea Handler Recalls A "Weird" Dinner Party At Jeffery Epstein's HouseChelsea Handler detailed a dinner party she once attended at Jeffrey Epstein's home on Rob Lowe's podcast, this week.By Cole Blake
- Politics50 Cent Voting For Joe Biden According To Chelsea Handler50 Cent will be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming election, says Chelsea Handler.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsChelsea Handler Has Questions About 50 Cent Denouncing TrumpChelsea Handler presses 50 Cent on who he's voting for in the upcoming election.By Alex Zidel
- Politics50 Cent Denounces Donald Trump50 Cent doubles back on his support for Donald Trump in exchange for "another spin" with Chelsea Handler. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureChelsea Handler Challenges 50 Cent: "Black Lives Matter. That's You, F*cker!"She even also to pay his taxes after the rapper decided to back Trump for the 2020 election.By Erika Marie
- Relationships50 Cent Begs For Chelsea Handler's Forgiveness50 Cent begs for Chelsea Handler to forgive him following his Trump support.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsChelsea Handler Cuts 50 Cent For Trump Support: "Used To Be My Favorite Ex-Boyfriend"Chelsea Handler replaces 50 Cent as her "favorite ex-boyfriend" following his endorsement of Donald Trump.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out Anti-Semitism In Hollywood & SportsKareem Abdul-Jabbar called out the anti-Semitism rampant in Hollywood and sports, naming celebrities like Ice Cube, DeSean Jackson, and more.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureChelsea Handler Apologizes For Posting Louis Farrakhan VideoThe comedian is admitting she was wrong to post the clip of the controversial Nation of Islam leader. By Madusa S.
- MusicSZA, Halsey, & More To Attend Benefit Livestream For Home State Of New JerseySZA, Halsey, Bruce Springsteen, and more New Jersey natives will be participating in a livestreamed event to benefit the state that's been hit hard by coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureChelsea Handler Poses Naked With BooksChelsea Handler strategically covers herself with three books.By Rose Lilah
- Music50 Cent Lavishes Erykah Badu's "Sex Powers," Trades Innuendo With Jill Scott50 Cent enters the danger zone at his own discretion.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Digs Up Homophobic Tweets By Female ComediansHe is pointing out double standards.By Zaynab
- PoliticsChelsea Handler Gets Naked To Bring Out The VoteJust in time for the elections.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyStephen Colbert, Chelsea Handler & More Respond to Trump's Puerto Rico TweetCelebrities are having none of Trump's "alternative facts."By Nicole Fee
- SocietyMelania Trump Dragged For "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" Jacket, Donald Trump Defends ItThe garment has been making headlines since Melania was photographed wearing it. By David Saric
- MusicWatch Ludacris Play A Game Of "Never Have I Ever" With Chelsea Handler On EllenWatch Luda & Chelsea Handler play an innocent game of "never have I ever" with Ellen.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeChelsea Handler Blames Trump's Win On The KardashiansChelsea Handler thinks the voyeuristic culture promoted by the Kardashians is responsible for the rise of our soon-to-be president, Donald Trump. By Angus Walker
- NewsChelsea Handler Sheds Tears Discussing Donald Trump's VictoryChelsea Handler isn't happy about this election's result.By hnhh
- InterviewsRick Ross Talks 50 Cent And Hiring A Personal Assistant To Roll Blunts On Chelsea LatelyRick Ross got cozy with Chelsea Handler on her show, dishing about 50 Cent, rolling blunts, and his most recent endeavors, including "Mastermind" and expanding his Wingstop franchise. By hnhh