Mo’Nique Takes Back Her Chelsea Handler-Kevin Hart Comments: "The Joke Is On Me"

BYJamil David217 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Bridge Comedy Show: Mo'Nique, Nephew Tommy &amp; Rodney Perry
STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 14: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Comedian Mo'Nique performs onstage during The Bridge Comedy Show at Stockbridge Amphitheater on October 14, 2023 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The joke was on Mo'Nique this time around.

Amidst the backlash from fans who pointed out a misunderstanding between Mo'Nique and Chelsea Handler, the 49-year-old comedian and actor has retracted her earlier remarks on the perceived similarities in her interactions with Kevin Hart. On Monday, Mo'Nique shared a video of Handler from Kevin Hart's recent comedy show, where he was honored with the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Mo’Nique believed Handler’s remarks were genuine, but she was actually making fun of her, which prompted fans to let her know after she gloated on Instagram. 

Handler recounts a moment in the video when Kevin promised to feature her in a film. In the joke, Kevin said, "I got you," when she said she didn't mind being in front of or behind the camera. She claimed she was surprised, though, when the 44-year-old comedian never returned her call. The misunderstanding is pretty embarrassing. How Mo’Nique thought Handler would be serious about her story when she is presenting Kevin Hart with a prestigious award is perplexing. 

Read More: Mo'Nique Joins Katt Williams' Tour Amid "Club Shay Shay" Fallout

Mo’Nique Learns that Chelsea Handler Was Making Fun Of Her

“Here’s how great Kevin is. He said, ‘No problem, Chelsea, I got you! I’ll just get you a gig on my movie.’ I said, ‘Great! Behind the camera…in front…I don’t care. I’ll direct it if I have to.’ He said he’d even help me fill out the paperwork, Handler said. “I was so excited. He said, ‘I got you, Chelsea. I got you! I got you!’ And that’s when I learned that if you ask Kevin for a favor you can always count on hearing these three words: I got you. And then you can count on never hearing from him again.” Mo’Nique posted the video along with snippets from her Club Shay Shay interview on Instagram. 

Mo’Nique's victory lap on Kevin Hart was shortlived, though. Soon after, someone on social media informed Mo'Nique in the post's comment section that Handler was genuinely making fun of her participation on the podcast. After numerous comments pointing out that Mo’Nique was the bud of the joke, she finally responded. Mo’Nique said, “It had come to my attention that the joke is on me!! LOL!!!” she wrote on the post.” Overall, the Mo’Nique Kevin Hart beef seems to be pretty one-sided and looks like it won't end anytime soon. 

Read More: Mo'Nique Goes Off on Oprah And Tyler Perry In Fiery Rant

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
40th NAACP Image Awards - Press RoomPop CultureMo'Nique Joins Katt Williams' Tour Amid "Club Shay Shay" Fallout3.7K
The Bridge Comedy Show: Mo'Nique, Nephew Tommy &amp; Rodney PerryPop CultureMo'Nique Claims Kevin Hart Ignored Her After Promising To Help Get Her Show Back4.7K
Premiere Of Universal's "Almost Christmas" - ArrivalsPop CultureMo'Nique "Apologizes" To Oprah, Tyler Perry, And More During Katt Williams Tour76.0K
The Bridge Comedy Show: Mo'Nique, Nephew Tommy &amp; Rodney PerryPop CultureMo'Nique Goes Off on Oprah And Tyler Perry In Fiery Rant1.9K