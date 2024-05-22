Mo’Nique Takes Back Her Chelsea Handler-Kevin Hart Comments: "The Joke Is On Me"

Amidst the backlash from fans who pointed out a misunderstanding between Mo'Nique and Chelsea Handler, the 49-year-old comedian and actor has retracted her earlier remarks on the perceived similarities in her interactions with Kevin Hart. On Monday, Mo'Nique shared a video of Handler from Kevin Hart's recent comedy show, where he was honored with the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Mo’Nique believed Handler’s remarks were genuine, but she was actually making fun of her, which prompted fans to let her know after she gloated on Instagram.

Handler recounts a moment in the video when Kevin promised to feature her in a film. In the joke, Kevin said, "I got you," when she said she didn't mind being in front of or behind the camera. She claimed she was surprised, though, when the 44-year-old comedian never returned her call. The misunderstanding is pretty embarrassing. How Mo’Nique thought Handler would be serious about her story when she is presenting Kevin Hart with a prestigious award is perplexing.

Read More: Mo'Nique Joins Katt Williams' Tour Amid "Club Shay Shay" Fallout

Mo’Nique Learns that Chelsea Handler Was Making Fun Of Her

“Here’s how great Kevin is. He said, ‘No problem, Chelsea, I got you! I’ll just get you a gig on my movie.’ I said, ‘Great! Behind the camera…in front…I don’t care. I’ll direct it if I have to.’ He said he’d even help me fill out the paperwork, Handler said. “I was so excited. He said, ‘I got you, Chelsea. I got you! I got you!’ And that’s when I learned that if you ask Kevin for a favor you can always count on hearing these three words: I got you. And then you can count on never hearing from him again.” Mo’Nique posted the video along with snippets from her Club Shay Shay interview on Instagram.

Mo’Nique's victory lap on Kevin Hart was shortlived, though. Soon after, someone on social media informed Mo'Nique in the post's comment section that Handler was genuinely making fun of her participation on the podcast. After numerous comments pointing out that Mo’Nique was the bud of the joke, she finally responded. Mo’Nique said, “It had come to my attention that the joke is on me!! LOL!!!” she wrote on the post.” Overall, the Mo’Nique Kevin Hart beef seems to be pretty one-sided and looks like it won't end anytime soon.

Read More: Mo'Nique Goes Off on Oprah And Tyler Perry In Fiery Rant

[via]