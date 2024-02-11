Mo'Nique "Apologizes" To Oprah, Tyler Perry, And More During Katt Williams Tour

Last week, Mo'Nique's eagerly anticipated Club Shay Shay interview finally dropped, and as expected, the performer didn't hold back. She went in on several of her celebrity peers, including Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, D.L. Hughley, and more. She even put the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry on blast, accusing them of having "blackballed" her from the industry.

According to her, she even allegedly has a recording of Perry admitting that he was responsible for starting a rumor that she was difficult to work with. As for Oprah, she says the mogul has "stolen" at least two film roles from her. Even before the interview was released, fans were drawing comparisons between Mo'Nique and Katt Williams, whose similarly explosive Club Shay Shay appearance went viral last month.

Read More: Mo'Nique Joins Katt Williams' Tour Amid "Club Shay Shay" Fallout

Connecticut Crowd Goes Wild For Mo'Nique

For this reason, they were overjoyed to learn that she'd be joining Williams on his Dark Matter tour alongside Torrei Hart and Mark Curry. At one point in her interview, Mo'Nique claimed that Williams was speaking facts during his, and even called him her "Fraternal Twin Brother" amid the tour announcement. So far, the tour has been a major success, and supporters are out in full force for Mo'Nique.

In one clip, she's seen getting onstage in Connecticut on her first night of the tour, where she was met with a thunderous round of applause. Almost the entire audience stood to show love to Mo'Nique, leaving her in awe. During another set, she issued a pseudo-apology to those she called out, including Oprah, Tyler Perry, Stephen A. Smith, and Greg Mathis. “I wanna apologize for telling y’all to suck my d*ck," she said. "Because I forgot to tell y’all to lick the nuts that came with it.”

Mo'Nique Doubles Down

What do you think of Mo'Nique "apologizing" for calling out her celebrity peers? What about her crowd in Connecticut giving her a standing ovation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Mo'Nique Addresses D.L. Hughley's "Club Shay Shay" Response, Praises Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy

[Via]