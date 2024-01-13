Mo'Nique Slams Oprah Amid Taraji P. Henson's "The Color Purple" Complaints

Taraji P. Henson has been making headlines in recent weeks for raising issues with the way cast members were treated while working on The Color Purple. Countless fans and peers have chimed into the conversation, noting how Black women in the entertainment industry have always been treated unfairly, and undervalued by their white and male counterparts. Amid the discourse, various users have also noted how Mo'Nique raised similar concerns to Henson's years back, though hers weren't recognized nearly enough at the time.

During a recent Golden Globes interview, Oprah Winfrey chimed in on the controversy surrounding The Color Purple, which she co-produced. “Everything got handled,” she said of issues on set. “It’s so disturbing to me because why is my name even in this conversation? I’ve been the champion for everybody.” Mo'Nique has now responded to Oprah's comments, however, and she thinks otherwise.

Read More: Oprah Will Interview Taraji P. Henson Amid Complaints About "The Color Purple"

Mo'Nique Claims Oprah "Didn't Champion" For The Color Purple Cast

Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage during The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)

“Everything was, ‘Didn’t I champion for y’all?’ I was like, ‘Stop it. You didn’t champion for those Black women, for our sisters,” Mo’Nique told The Root this week. “What [she] did was, ‘We can treat them like we always treat them, who gon’ check me boo? I’m Oprah Winfrey.'" She went on, noting how the issues raised should have been handled before the women stepped on set. “You know everything should have been done when you showed up…Now when you hear our beautiful sisters saying, ‘yeah but it got fixed,’ it’s like we’re making it worse.”

“So, when Oprah Winfrey sits at the helm and Taraji P. Henson says, ‘It’s an honor that we were hand-picked for this movie,’ Well, if they were hand-picked for that movie, those women should have been taken care of from the moment go.” What do you think of Mo'Nique finally speaking out following Taraji P. Henson's complaints about working on The Color Purple? Do you agree with her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Doubles Down On Taraji P. Henson Offer, Brags About Getting Mary J. Blige Paid For "Power"

[Via]