Boosie Badazz On Black Women Being Underpaid: "Power Comes In Numbers"

Last month, Taraji P. Henson got emotional during her interview with Gayle King, reflecting on being underpaid throughout her decades-long career. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over,” she expressed. "You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing." Since the interview, several of her peers have chimed into the discussion, including Chance The Rapper, Keke Palmer, and more.

Earlier this week, Boosie Badazz took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts, noting that "power comes in numbers." In a new clip, the Louisiana-born rapper describes how Black women have been underpaid for some time, while Henson's comments have simply gotten people to pay attention. "Now everybody's jumping on the bandwagon," he explained. "It's starting to be a reality."

Read More: Boosie Badazz & Ts Madison Keep Going At It Over "The Color Purple" Critique

Boosie Badazz Says "Mo'Nique Been Told Y'all"

"Mo'Nique been told y'all," he also added. "They paid Brad Pitt $25 million and gave her $150K. But when people start opening their mouth up, it becomes reality. [...] Power comes in numbers." Mo'Nique has been a vocal proponent of Black women getting paid fairly in the entertainment industry for years. Back in 2022, she sued Netflix, accusing the streaming service of offering her far lower than they paid her white and male counterparts for a comedy special.

When Chance The Rapper joined the conversation last week, he took aim at those criticizing the Black women speaking up, noting how it's unlikely they've been through what they have. "They'll write some stuff and they've never had to negotiate a contract, never had to hire a lawyer," he said. "And if they did it's like, you not in The Color Purple, like you not doing nothing." What do you think of Boosie Badazz sharing his take on Black women being underpaid? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Is "Maybe" Welcome At Yung Bleu's Moon Boy University

[Via]