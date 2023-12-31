Chance The Rapper Slams Critics Of Underpaid Black Women In Entertainment

It's no secret that the entertainment industry has treated Black women unfairly for ages, and Chance The Rapper is using his platform to call attention to the issue. In a new clip, the Chicago-born performer notes how Black women have been speaking up a lot about inequality lately, and slams commenters who don't have room to criticize. He explains that while internet users may be quick to blame the victims in this situation, they themselves have likely never gone through what they have.

"They'll write some stuff and they've never had to negotiate a contract, never had to hire a lawyer," he explained. "And if they did it's like, you not in The Color Purple, like you not doing nothing." His commentary follows Gayle King's recent interview with Taraji P. Henson, in which the actress tearfully reflected on being underpaid throughout her decades-long career.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Announces New Album Coming Next Spring

Chance The Rapper Backs Black Women

Chance The Rapper isn't the only fellow member of the industry to back Henson up, however. Earlier this month, Keke Palmer took to Instagram to weigh in on her comments, noting how stories similar to Henson's have become all too familiar. "The entertainment industry is just like any other industry. We run businesses to keep our brands afloat, us being the brand/business," she explained. "And it’s that team of company members that decrease any assumed large lump sum. This includes monthly expenses just like everyone else. In the words of biggie 'more money more problems.'"

"Having one job for anyone is not really an option no matter what industry unless you are like the top top top TOP earner," she continued. "And I mean that’s like Bill Gates and them I suppose. Idk because I can’t relate haha! I am not complaining or comparing but I acknowledge that we all have similar struggles in our industries and it’s because corporations run everything and they aren’t people.” What do you think of Chance The Rapper weighing in on Black women being underpaid in the entertainment industry? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chance The Rapper's "Acid Rap" Turns 10

[Via]