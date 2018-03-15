entertainment industry
- Pop CultureChance The Rapper Slams Critics Of Underpaid Black Women In Entertainment"They've never had to negotiate a contract," Chance The Rapper says of critical commenters.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Responds To Taraji P. Henson’s Comments On Quitting ActingKeke Palmer expanded on Taraji P. Henson’s comments on the entertainment industry in a lengthy post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MusicJimmy Iovine Faces Sexual Abuse And Harassment Allegations: Another Music Mogul In The SpotlightThe lawsuit is forthcoming.By Tallie Spencer
- TVTyler Perry Wants "As Much" Ownership Of BET As PossibleTyler Perry is pushing forward with acquiring the BET Network.By Ben Mock
- TV50 Cent Deletes Instagram Post About Exposing TV IndustryReportedly, 50 posted on Instagram that the "TV is going to go black" if he's allowed to speak on his experiences in the industry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChina Seeks To Ban Feminine Looking Men From The Entertainment IndustryThe new rules come shortly after China announced a ban on how many hours a day children can spend playing video games.By Hayley Hynes
- GramYK Osiris Says Fame Is Not A Blessing, Calls The Industry "The Devil's Game"YK Osiris shared a few thoughts on Instagram about how artists show off fake lifestyles for social media.By Erika Marie
- TVNetflix Sets Up $100 Million Film & TV Workers Relief FundNetflix has established a $100 million relief fund to help workers in the entertainment industry whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- Music50 Cent Announces New Book "Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter"Is there anything 50 Cent can't do? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLudacris Gives Advice To Aspiring Artists: "Don't Take Nothin' Personal"He said Rule #1 is to get out yo' feelings.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentHollywood's Highest Earning Actors Of 2019: Will Smith & The Rock Stand TallVariety published a male-dominated list of the highest earners in Hollywood for 2019.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Gets Behind The 8-Ball With Warner Bros. Production DealMichael B. Jordan is rewarded by Warner Bros. for his earning potential.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Hopes "Velvet Buzzsaw" Will Be The Next Sensation: Watch The TrailerJake Gyllenhaal is fast becoming a veteran of the PsychoThriller subgenre. By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentPamela Anderson Says Modern-Day Feminism & The MeToo Movement "Paralyze Men"Pamela Anderson shares an unpopular opinion. By hnhh
- SportsLeBron Unfazed By Trump Insults: "That's Like Saying I Can't Play Ball"LeBron James fires back at Donald Trump via The Hollywood Reporter.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Taking Necessary Steps To Launch "Half Beast" Film Production CompanyKanye West is prepping his venture into film.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Says She Paved The Way For Strippers To Become Famous"It's dope to see people embrace it."By Chantilly Post
- MusicDiddy Calls Out Entertainment Industry For Lack Of Investment In Black ExecutivesDiddy speaks on the entertainment industry's lack of investment in Black entrepreneurs.By Aron A.
- MusicJoe Budden Says He's Banned From Breakfast ClubJoe Budden mentions in passing, that he is no longer welcome on "The Breakfast Club."By Devin Ch