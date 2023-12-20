Keke Palmer Responds To Taraji P. Henson’s Comments On Quitting Acting

Keke Palmer expanded on Taraji P. Henson’s recent comments on considering quitting acting by discussing how she works multiple jobs to keep afloat. Henson broke down into tears while discussing how much she puts into her performances compared to what she’s paid with Gayle King on her SiriusXM show. Palmer says she can’t just be an actor and must also be an influencer, host, public speaker, and more.

“The entertainment industry is just like any other industry,” she wrote on Instagram. “We run businesses to keep our brands afloat, us being the brand/business. And it’s that team of company members that decrease any assumed large lump sum. This includes monthly expenses just like everyone else. In the words of biggie ‘more money more problems.’”

Read More: Taraji P. Henson Admits She Initially Ignored Oprah Winfrey’s Call For "The Color Purple"

Keke Palmer Attends Premiere Of "Nope"

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Palmer continued: “For an entertainment career you may be like me, an actor, influencer, host, speaker etc. I keep a job because I HAVE to haha. We ALL work multiple jobs and we may like some but also because we HAVE to. To be successful and live in America it’s literally this way because of the cash to expense ratio and this is why entrepreneurship is so important but that in itself is expensive! Having one job for anyone is not really an option no matter what industry unless you are like the top top top TOP earner and I mean that’s like Bill Gates and them I suppose. Idk because I can’t relate haha! I am not complaining or comparing but I acknowledge that we all have similar struggles in our industries and it’s because corporations run everything and they aren’t people.”

Keke Palmer On The Entertainment Industry

Palmer concluded her post with the quote from Beyonce: “America we have a problem.” Check out the full statement above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Keke Palmer on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: “The Color Purple” 2023: Who Stars In The Anticipated Film?

[Via]