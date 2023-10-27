“The Color Purple” 2023: Who Stars In The Anticipated Film?

Film adaptations are typically quite polarizing, as it’s easy to butcher the source material. However, an adaptation is especially thrilling when it’s a revival of a classic film. This is the case for the upcoming The Color Purple. Based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker, the first film adaptation of The Color Purple was released in 1985. It featured a star-studded cast and was directed by veteran filmmaker, Steven Spielberg.

In the years since then, the film has come to be widely regarded as a classic. Furthermore, its success inspired the creation of the similarly named Tony Award-winning musical. It is on this Broadway musical that the upcoming 2023 musical film is based. With an exciting new cast, The Color Purple is set to be theatrically released soon.

Read More: Halle Bailey Hugs Oprah Winfrey On “The Color Purple” Set: “That’s A Wrap”

The Premise Of The Color Purple

The Color Purple revolves around Celie, an African-American woman in the early 20th century. She has a troubled upbringing and faces severe abuse and oppression both in childhood and adulthood. Throughout the story, Celie struggles with her identity and self-worth as she deals with years of trauma. However, she comes to find strength through her relationships with other women.

As Celie navigates her challenging life, the story explores important themes such as racism, sexism, and the power of female friendships. Through her journey, Celie gradually gains confidence and independence, breaking free from the chains of oppression. While the story can be quite sad and dark at certain points, it is also incredibly empowering and emotionally charged. Furthermore, since the upcoming film remake is a musical, it promises to be punctuated with several great musical renditions.

The Trailers

On May 22, 2023, the first trailer for The Color Purple was released, giving audiences their first look at the film. Without giving too much a way, the trailer highlights the key themes of the film, as well as most of its central characters. Additionally, the relationship between sisters Celie and Nettie is put front and center, showcasing their bond. The second trailer reveals a little bit more, with Celie and Nettie’s relationship still at the heart of it. While a lot is still yet to be seen, one thing can be said for sure, and it is that the film features stunning visuals. On its teaser poster, the film is described as “A bold new take on the beloved classic.”

Oprah Winfrey, a co-producer on the film, told Essence in a recent interview, “I think women in particular will be healed from this movie and its portrayal of sisterhood.” Winfrey portrayed Sofia in the 1985 film adaptation, and subsequently helped bring the broadway musical to life. Overall, the film promises to depict a strong message of sisterhood, and we are here for it.

Read More: Jon Batiste To Make Acting Debut In “The Color Purple” Remake

The Cast Of The Color Purple

In The Color Purple, Fantasia Barrino, in her film debut, stars as the leading woman, Celie. Rounding off the main cast are Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, Gabriella Wilson (H.E.R.) as Squeak, and Colman Domingo as Mister. Other central characters include young Nettie, played by Halle Bailey, older Nettie played by Ciara, and young Celie played by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Batiste, and Tamela Mann among others, also star in supporting roles. Evidently, the cast is as impressive as they come. Under Blitz Bazawule’s direction, the performances are expected to be just as impressive.

Release Date

The Color Purple is slated to be released on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023. The cast and crew have only had great things to say about the film. Furthermore, with the new trailer, audiences are even more excited to see it. Hopefully it does justice to the acclaimed, Tony-winning musical.

[via]