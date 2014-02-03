Back to Artists

Fantasia

Real Name
Fantasia Monique Barrino
Alias Name
Fantasia Barrino
Date of Birth
Jun. 30, 1984 - Age 39
Hometown
High Point, North Carolina
Label
major
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Fantasia Monique Barrino, or simply Fantasia, is am R&B, Gospel, Soul and Hip-Hop Soul songstress from High Point, North Carolina (she's also an author an actress). She rose to recognition after winning the third season of American Idol, which spawned a hit single ("I Believe") and a Platinum-selling debut album (Free Yourself) - she also became one of Missy Elliot's close collaborators in the process. Throughout her career, she's collaborated with the likes of Lyfe Jennings, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, Sam Moore, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Hudson, Charlier Wilson, Ricco Barrino, Faith Evans, Kelly Price, King Los, Joe, Big Boi and more. The last we heard of her was on a collaboration with Big K.R.I.T. titled "Supernatural Love", which was included on her April 2013 album Side Effects Of You. Stay tuned for updates on her career.
Top Songs
View all
Top Albums & Mixtapes
View all