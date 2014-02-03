Fantasia Monique Barrino, or simply Fantasia, is am R&B, Gospel, Soul and Hip-Hop Soul songstress from High Point, North Carolina (she's also an author an actress). She rose to recognition after winning the third season of American Idol, which spawned a hit single ("I Believe") and a Platinum-selling debut album (Free Yourself) - she also became one of Missy Elliot's close collaborators in the process. Throughout her career, she's collaborated with the likes of Lyfe Jennings, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, Sam Moore, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Hudson, Charlier Wilson, Ricco Barrino, Faith Evans, Kelly Price, King Los, Joe, Big Boi and more. The last we heard of her was on a collaboration with Big K.R.I.T. titled "Supernatural Love", which was included on her April 2013 album Side Effects Of You. Stay tuned for updates on her career.