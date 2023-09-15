Broadway
- MusicAlicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" Broadway Musical: What We KnowAs we await the premiere of her Broadway musical, here is what we know so far about Alicia Keys’ "Hell’s Kitchen."By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicTravis Scott Claims He Wanted "Utopia" To Be A MusicalTravis Scott had interesting plans for his latest album.By Alexander Cole
- Movies"The Color Purple" 2023: Who Stars In The Anticipated Film?The upcoming musical promises to do justice to the original Broadway production. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureHugh Jackman Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?Hugh Jackman: Broadway star and Wolverine icon with a career as diverse as his talents, from stage to silver screen.By Jake Skudder