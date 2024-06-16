Nas To Adapt "Beat Street" Into Broadway Musical

Nas will be helping adapt the 1984 film, Beat Street, into a Broadway musical. He announced the project while presenting a screening of the classic hip-hop film at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary. In bringing the movie to the stage, he'll be serving as a producer alongside several key filmmakers from the original. They include Arthur Baker, who was an original co-producer, composer, and music producer as well as Michael Holman, who was an associate producer of the original film.
"Beat Street wasn’t just a film – it spread the revolution of hip-hop culture throughout the country and the world. It left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of young artists and creating new hip-hop fans alike," Nas told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a thrill for me to join the creative team of Beat Street, bringing the raw energy of hip-hop into the fabric of Broadway. It's an honor to breathe new life into this iconic work and celebrate its enduring legacy."
The original cast for Beat Street featured Rae Dawn Chong, Guy Davis, and more in addition to several hip-hop artists. Those included DJ Kool Herc, Afrika Bambataa & The Sonic Force, Doug E. Fresh, Treacherous Three, and Melle Mel. Check out a trailer for the original film below.
"Beat Street" Headed To Broadway
In addition to celebrating the 40th anniversary of Beat Street, Nas also recently made an announcement in honor of the 30th anniversary of his classic album, Illmatic. He'll be embarking on a tour to perform the project. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nas on HotNewHipHop.
