Kelis Blasts Nas Over His Alleged Debt To Her, Isn't Interested In Reconciliation

Nas' Birthday Party
Kelis and Nas during Nas' Birthday Party at Ocean's 21 in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Nas and Kelis used to date, but it looks like that romantic history isn't making her any more forgiving over this alleged debt.

Kelis is apparently not very forgiving of Nas despite their romantic history, and maybe she shouldn't be if he really does owe her money as she claims. Moreover, she responded to some Instagram comments involving the New York rapper, making it clear that she's not interested in burying the hatchet. "NAS & Kelis y'all need to double back, give love another chance. Blessings," one fan wrote. "Stop, it was 15 years ago. Do you want your ex from almost 2 decades ago?" the singer-songwriter and chef clapped back. Then, in another comment, she made the specific claim about Esco owing her money.

"Give Nas his bread back," another user commented to Kelis. "Lol he owes me actually, get outa her [sic] only a loser is worried about somebody else's money lol please," she retorted in her reply. Of course, the Manhattan native has a lot of other things to worry about apart from the money that Nas allegedly owes her. For example, she also got into it with the Beyhive back in 2022 due to Beyoncé sampling her on the RENAISSANCE cut "ENERGY," which opened up the can of worms around her publishing rights once more.

Kelis Claims Nas Owes Her Money & Dismisses The Idea Of A Reconciliation

As for the Nas situation, it's unclear whether Kelis is referring to some music industry-related dealings or the couple's previous custody battle over their son. That was a pretty nasty back-and-forth in court, albeit one that seems mostly resolved at this point since not much else has come out about it. Hopefully things are at least clear and amicable behind the scenes and in the family dynamic even if some bad blood remains. If nothing else, it seems like she has more to say about what went down here, but chose not to get into it.

Meanwhile, their relationship ended on a serious and damning note as Kelis accused Nas of abuse, which he denied. This all went down years ago, and there's no telling whether these Instagram comments will reopen parts of that conversation. However, it doesn't seem like something they couldn't resolve privately, so here's hoping that goes well. After all, the Kaleidoscope artist faced a lot of hardships and injustices already in the game.

