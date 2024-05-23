Nas Shows Off His Luxurious New York Condo

BYLavender Alexandria42 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"X: The Life and Times Of Malcolm X" Opening Night
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Nas attends the "X: The Life and Times Of Malcolm X" opening night at The Metropolitan Opera on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Fans got a look at his stunning new space.

Nas is one of the definitive representatives of New York in hip-hop. He's even recently been floated as a potential recipient of a key to the city. Momentum for the key to be rescinded from Diddy has increased in recent days in response to new videos of the current holder, Diddy, allegedly assaulting Cassie. Whether or not he ends up with the actual key to the city when all is said and done remains to be seen, but whether he does or doesn't he will continue to rep NYC.

Fans know that's the case because he recently collaborated with the New York Post to show off his new luxury condo. He showed off the new spot to journalists reporting on some of his New York-based ventures like a casino project he recently sponsored in Queens. According to the New York Post, the 1700 square ft. residence is reportedly costing the rapper $16.5k a month. Check out some of the photos of his new stunning condo below.

Read More: Nas Auditions For "Paid in Full" In Resurfaced Clip

Nas' Gorgeous New Condo

Nas just wrapped up a pretty significant portion of his career. Across four years from 2020-2023 he teamed up with Hit-Boy to drop 6 new albums. They were made up of two different trilogies, King's Disease and Magic. The two conclusions to the Magic series, Magic 2 and Magic 3, dropped last year. The promotional cycle for both records is still very much ongoing. Additionally he's continued to release new music video for deep cuts from the albums this year.

Later this year, Nas will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his iconic debut album Illmatic. That celebration will include a special Las Vegas orchestra show. Additionally the album just recently landed on Apple Music's list of the top 100 albums of all time. What do you think of Nas taking the New York Post on a tour of his stunning new apartment in Tribeca? Do you plan on attending his special Illmatic 30th anniversary shows later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Nas's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Nonprofit Stand With Crypto, which was set up by the cryptocurrency company Coinbase, holds a get-out-the-vote rally in Hollywood, featuring the rapper NasMusicNas Tapped As Potential Recipient Of The Key To New York City If It's Revoked From Diddy145
"X: The Life and Times Of Malcolm X" Opening NightMusicNas Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of His Tour In New Video For "Sitting With My Thoughts"484
Fotografiska &amp; Mass Appeal Celebrate Opening Of 'Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious' In Collaboration With Chase Marriott Bonvoy Credit Cards And Sony Music Entertainment's CertifiedMusicN.O.R.E. And Nas Link-Up Backstage After A Wu-Tang Show2.2K
Pre-Grammy Brunch &amp; Surf Club Label Launch Celebrating Hit-BoyMusicNas Announces "Magic 3" Release Date7.2K