Nas To Perform With Live Orchestra In Las Vegas To Celebrate "Illmatic" 30th Anniversary

Nas will be performing three shows in Las Vegas with a live orchestra to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his iconic album, Illmatic. He and the Las Vegas Philharmonic announced the concerts on Monday, revealing that they'll perform at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on August 29, August 31, and September 1. Tickets will go on sale this weekend.

“Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level,” Nas told Billboard while discussing the shows. “I am excited to partner with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring this first-of-its-kind performance to Encore Theater and to showcase my music to my fans in Las Vegas in a whole new way.”

Nas Performs With Wu-Tang Clan In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Nas performs at the Barclays Center on September 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

AEG Presents Las Vegas' senior vice president, Bobby Reynolds, further added: “We could not be more thrilled to welcome Nas to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for this historic collaboration with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to celebrate one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever made. Marrying Nas’ legendary catalog with the unparalleled sound of the Las Vegas Philharmonic Is guaranteed to be an unforgettable and must-see experience for all Nas fans, and there is no venue more perfect in Las Vegas for this collaboration or a better place to be this Labor Day Weekend for entertainment than Encore Theater.”

Nas originally dropped Illmatic back on April 19, 1994. While it initially debuted at number 12 on the US Billboard 200 chart and only sold 63,000 copies in its first week, it went on to become one of the most iconic rap albums in history. In 2020, the Library of Congress selected it for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" Be on the lookout for further updates on Nas on HotNewHipHop.

