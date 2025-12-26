Fabolous Disses 50 Cent In Freestyle With Maino, Jim Jones & Dave East

Rapper/podcasters Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East decided to turn their beef with 50 Cent into a freestyle over his beats.

The Let's Rap About It podcast featuring Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East is fortunately not just a podcast: it's a space where verses can thrive. Following 50 Cent's recent clashes with the crew, they decided to respond to his fiery jabs by rapping over his instrumentals on the "Squatter's Rights" freestyle.

Published on YouTube, the session sees all four MCs trading bars over four different Fif beats, and Fab had the most notable verse from what the Internet will tell you. That's also because of his direct response to 50 on their podcast, as caught by POLO WORLD on Twitter. Fab joked about renaming their show to "Let's Squat About It" following the G-Unit mogul calling them broke squatters. "I'm not f***ing leaving!" he joked.

Fabolous' digs at 50 Cent are numerous: "You know I got 'Power,' your shorty got hot showered" is probably the standout. It seemingly references not just 50's Starz show but also the allegations that his former partner Daphne Joy was a participant in Diddy's alleged urination fetish. Some other Fab bars on here like "Them window shoppers ain't really gon' cop nada" and "This blick like a magic stick, your top voila" reference some of the Queens entertainer's other songs and projects.

Will Fif respond to all of this once more? Most likely, but it seems like he hasn't clapped back just yet as of writing this article.

50 Cent Fabolous Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Fabolous have light beef history when compared to their more fleshed-out conflicts with other rappers and artists. Still, this did not save the latter from the former's trolling concerning an old Diddy interview. Now, with this general beef with Let's Rap About It, it seems like there is more fuel for this relationship to only grow even more tense.

Still, maybe these folks just forget about the spat and move on. It seems very unlikely given their track record, but folks deserve some grace every once in a while. In any case, there are plenty of other highlights on the "Squatter's Rights" freestyle. Even without the 50 disses, it's pretty fun.

