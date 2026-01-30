Jim Jones, Fabolous, Maino & Dave East Downplay 50 Cent & New York Beef

50 Cent has a lot of beef to juggle at any given moment, but his recent spat with rappers and Let's Rap About It podcast hosts Jim Jones, Fabolous, Maino, and Dave East has been particularly fiery. In a new interview with AllHipHop's SlopsShotYa in The Bronx, the four targets of the G-Unit mogul's ire spoke on their beef with him and the assumption from many fans that New York hip-hop is divided.

"I think in a sense, New York, if you look at the podcasts, this [Let’s Rap About It podcast] is an example of New York unified,” Fab posited. “Joe and Jada having their pod, that’s New York unified. I don’t think it’s as broken up as media makes it. [...] 50 trolls online. We did a freestyle kind of trolling back, and that’s where it got left. Other than that, I don’t see real division."

"We left it there, unless they want to start it back up," Maino reportedly remarked. "If you’re from here, you understand,” Capo added. “But there’s a lot of unity and camaraderie in New York between artists."

Meanwhile, East had an interesting perspective as the youngest of this group. "People gotta stop confusing the internet with real life,” he expressed. “There’s a lot of love in New York. A lot of good energy. I individually don’t got a problem with nobody."

Why Did 50 Cent Diss Lloyd Banks?

Dec 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Fabolous sits courtside during the second quarter between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, 50 Cent's beef with Let's Rap About It stems from their criticism of his executive production of the Netflix Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. There was also a history of tension before this. Since then, he has trolled them individually and as a group, claiming that they're behind on rent and dismissing their credentials.

Most recently, Curtis Jackson dissed Lloyd Banks in response to a comparison between him and Fabolous. Him and Banks fell out years ago over alleged lack of effort and other feuds. Of course, the comparison presented another opportunity to go at Fab, and 50 took it.

Elsewhere, Jim Jones, Dave East, Fabolous, and Maino responded with a freestyle that seemed to shade Fif, especially Fab's verse. But like they point out in this AllHipHop conversation, this is all just social media trolling and banter rather than any real tension or conflict.