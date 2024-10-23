50 Cent Recalls Giving Drake This Advice After Kendrick Lamar Beef

50 Cent has Drake's back.

It goes without saying that Drake's viral lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar has been difficult for the Toronto rapper to come back from. According to 50 Cent, however, it's not impossible. During a recent interview with Billboard, the hitmaker shared his take on the situation and recalled some advice he gave to Drizzy earlier this year.

"Drake is in that position right now," he began. "They trying to resist the music, because he put out some things that are dope. I say a lot of things on social and they get upset because they look and go, 'Ahh, I’m automatically supposed to be on Kendrick’s side because of my association with Dre.' And I love Kendrick, but I’ll say it to you—I didn’t see where what [Drake] did was wack at any point."

50 Cent Reveals He Told Drake Not To Slow Down

50 Cent performs onstage during Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

"They giving [Drake] the, 'Oh you wack, you finished.' I’m like, 'Nah, come on.' That’s the system trying to make some sort of resistance and it’s from the consistency. When you win consecutively, that part of the hip-hop demographic wants you out of there. I started to feel the resistance for the Curtis album," 50 Cent continued. "I was telling him, it’s not him... I’m listening on the outskirts, it’s not you. Don’t let yourself think that for a second. On some real s**t, I said, 'They said you lost, OK. Well, what did you lose?' What exactly did he lose, if he got $300 something million on his last tour? You didn’t lose a muthaf**kin thing, man."