50 Cent Teases Drake Collab, Is Accused Of Betraying Kendrick Lamar

50 Cent and Drake have something on the way.

Fans are accusing 50 Cent of betraying Kendrick Lamar after meeting up with Drake at a party in Toronto over the weekend and teasing a collaboration. 50 posted a picture of the two together on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. “Brain [brain emoji] storming last night me and @champagnepapi gonna get the [camera emoji] rolling biggest ting on your TV GLG,” the caption reads. This suggests that 50 and Drake's collaboration is related to television, not music. 50's an accomplished TV producer, with his Power franchise celebrating ten years on the air last month. Drake is an executive producer on Netflix's Top Boy revival and Euphoria. The latter is one of the most popular shows on HBO.

50 Cent meeting with Drake angered fans of Lamar. Some of them pointed out 50's own history of attacking those who sided with his rivals. "You can’t do Ja Rule like that and go hang with the modern day Ja Rule," said one user. Another user mentioned Drake's own history as an actor, saying that they "don't want to see [Drake] in Power" after this.

50 Cent Accused Of Betraying Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent have shared history. The two of them collaborated on the 2013 track "We Up." Lamar also made a cameo in the fifth season of Power as Laces, a homeless drug addict who gets shot in the head by Kanan Stark, portrayed by 50 himself. Of course, the two of them have connections to Dr. Dre and Eminem. Both signed to Aftermath Entertainment at different points in the last two decades and found massive success. The two have since departed to forge their own paths. 50 went into TV and Lamar founded the pgLang production company.