50 Cent Trolls Rick Ross During Toronto Concert Before Teasing A Collaboration With Drake

50 Cent appears to have something in the works with Drake.

50 Cent trolled Rick Ross while performing in Toronto, Canada over the weekend, bringing up the viral video of him getting into an altercation with fans in the country. "I want to take the time out to thank you for making me feel so at home, because some of y'all kicked Rick Ross' ass, right," 50 remarked. "So I wanna thank you again for making me feel so at home." A video of the moment has been going viral on social media.

When XXL posted the clip, fans had plenty of jokes in response. "He’s just happy someone did something to Ross," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. "50 will take any win he can get." Another fan joked: "Ross has to buy all the fast-food restaurant in his area and stop delivering to him that will show him."

Read More: 50 Cent Continues To Terrorize Rick Ross While Touring In Canada

50 Cent Performs In Montreal

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 05: 50 Cent performs on day 2 of Festival d'été de Québec on July 05, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

On Sunday, 50 posted on X that he's got something in the works with Drake, who has been feuding with Ross in recent months. "Brain [brain emoji] storming last night me and @Drake gonna get the [camera emoji] rolling biggest ting on your TV GLG GreenLightGang," he captioned a photo of himself posing with the Toronto rapper. He didn't provide any further insight into what the TV project will be.

50 Cent Trolls Rick Ross In Toronto