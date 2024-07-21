50 Cent Trolls Rick Ross During Toronto Concert Before Teasing A Collaboration With Drake

NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala at Guastavino's on May 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
50 Cent appears to have something in the works with Drake.

50 Cent trolled Rick Ross while performing in Toronto, Canada over the weekend, bringing up the viral video of him getting into an altercation with fans in the country. "I want to take the time out to thank you for making me feel so at home, because some of y'all kicked Rick Ross' ass, right," 50 remarked. "So I wanna thank you again for making me feel so at home." A video of the moment has been going viral on social media.

When XXL posted the clip, fans had plenty of jokes in response. "He’s just happy someone did something to Ross," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. "50 will take any win he can get." Another fan joked: "Ross has to buy all the fast-food restaurant in his area and stop delivering to him that will show him."

50 Cent Performs In Montreal

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 05: 50 Cent performs on day 2 of Festival d'été de Québec on July 05, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

On Sunday, 50 posted on X that he's got something in the works with Drake, who has been feuding with Ross in recent months. "Brain [brain emoji] storming last night me and @Drake gonna get the [camera emoji] rolling biggest ting on your TV GLG GreenLightGang," he captioned a photo of himself posing with the Toronto rapper. He didn't provide any further insight into what the TV project will be.

50 Cent Trolls Rick Ross In Toronto

Ross' altercation with fans came after a performance at a Vancouver festival back in June. A group of attendees were mad at him for playing Kendrick Lamar's diss song, "Not Like Us," at his show. The track targets Drake. "Vancouver it was fun til next time," Ross captioned a post afterward. Check out 50's latest antics on social media above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York.
