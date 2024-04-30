Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria”: Rick Ross Advises Drake Against Responding

Rick Ross has a warning for Drake.

Rick Ross shared some advice for Drake on social media, on Tuesday, telling the Toronto rapper that he shouldn’t bother responding to Kendrick Lamar. The Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers rapper dissed Drake on his new song, “Euphoria,” accusing him of being a bad father, using ghostwriters, and much more. Ross previously dissed Drake in his own track, “Champagne Moments,” earlier this month.

Ross began the clip by referring to Drake as a “white boy.” From there, he asked: “Do they even have WiFi on that cargo plane?” and added, “He may not have heard this yet but look white boy, I know we not friends but lemme give you this advice because you ain’t got nobody around you– you ain’t got no real n****s around you. Let me put it like that.” As for the advice, Ross remarked: “Don’t respond. You ain’t even peep when the intro came on with that Teddy Pendergrass. That was that Black vibe. Don’t do it. Don't go write an 8 minute verse.” Ross also forgave Yachty for associating with Drake. “I know you wanna get that money. You ain’t wrong. Keep buying them big houses.”

On "Euphoria," Lamar echoed similar accusations Ross made on "Champagne Moments," such as accusing Drake of getting plastic surgery and bringing up his race. "How many more fairytale stories about your life 'til we've had enough?" Lamar raps. "How many more Black features 'til you finally feel that you're Black enough?" He also accuses him of being a bad father.

Rick Ross Warns Drake To Stay Silent

Check out Ross' full warning for Drake above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

