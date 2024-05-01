Rick Ross Laughs Off Gillie Da Kid For Labeling Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Corny

Rick Ross wasn't phased by Gillie Da Kid's criticism of Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss, "Euphoria." After the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game host labeled the track corny during a video on Instagram, Ross popped up in the comments section to accuse him of being "hurt."

"I f*ck with Kendrick but that sh*t was corn on the cob man," Gillie said in the video. "You know what's crazy man? The light-skinned n****s is winning three to nothing. Drake up two to nothing. Chris Brown up one to nothing." When 2Cool2Blog shared the clip on Instagram, Ross responded: “Ho’s hurt haaaa.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Rapper Rick Ross performs during the "Miami Jazz In The Gardens" music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Ross was one of the first artists to react to Lamar's "Euphoria" on social media after it dropped. In doing so, he warned Drake against responding. “Stop. Don’t respond, don’t respond," he advised the Toronto rapper. "You ain’t even peep when the intro came on with the Teddy Pendergrass [sample] — that was that Black vibe. Don’t do it. Don’t go write an eight-minute verse that — I know n***a Yachty, you want to get that money. You ain’t wrong, n***a, keep buying them big houses, but I’ma tell you this like a real n***a: ain’t no more BBLs, ain’t no more ass fillers, ain’t no more cheek fillers.” Check out Ross' response to Gillie below.

Rick Ross Responds To Gillie Da Kid

While Drake hasn't fired back with another song of his own, he reacted to "Euphoria" on his Instagram Story by sharing a clip from 10 Things I Hate About You. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

