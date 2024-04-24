Gillie Da Kid Reveals What Really Causes Rap Beef

As of late, there's been more than enough rap beef going on to keep hip-hop fans occupied. Drake's currently wrapped up in what's been dubbed a "20-v-1" battle against the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro, Boomin, Rick Ross, and more. Kanye West even recently hopped on the Drizzy hate train, unveiling his remix of "Like That" over the weekend.

The feud has prompted a tremendous amount of speculation about what could be the real driving force behind it. According to Gillie Da Kid, however, the answer is pretty simple. Earlier this week, the Philly-born artist took to social media to weigh in. He says that almost always, rap beef is started over a woman.

Gillie Da Kid Claims Women Are Almost Always To Blame For Rap Beef

“Y’all realize in this rap beef that’s going on, right, just like a lot of rap beefs, most of it be about a b*tch, because the reality of it is all these n***as is super rich,” he explains in a clip. “All these n***as money is longer than mothaf*ckin’ Broad Street, all these n***as can paint mothaf*ckin’ 7th Ave[nue] with 100s, so it ain’t nothing to beef about other than a b*tch."

Gillie continued, “Rap n***as is some of the most sensitive n***as in the country when it come to b*tches, because they get to a city and they meet a b*tch, and the b*tch be a little chicken tender, and they start f*ckin’ with the b*tch and they feel like this b*tch is his. No, this is not your b*tch, bro — this b*tch waiting for [Drake] to come to town next week; this b*tch is waiting on Future two weeks from now; this b*tch is waiting on Moneybagg Yo to get here. This not your b*tch, man.” What do you think of Gillie Da Kid claiming that women are almost always the cause of rap beef? Do you think he's on to something or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

