Xzibit Claims DMX’s “Party Up” Was A Kurupt Diss Track

Recently, Xzibit appeared on DJ HED’s Effective Immediately, where he discussed one of the late DMX's biggest hits. According to him, "Party Up" was written as a diss track aimed at Tha Dogg Pound‘s Kurupt, as they were both romantically linked to Foxy Brown.
“What was crazy was when I found out that ‘Party Up’ was the answer to ‘Calling Out Names,'” he explained, per Billboard. “That’s what Drake should’ve did. He should’ve made a ‘Party Up.’ Nah, but he tried to get down and knuckle up with it. I keep telling n****s, don’t get into fights with n****s who like to fight.”
“‘Party Up’ was a response to Kurupt," Xzibit continued. “You wack, you twisted, your girl’s a ho/ You broke, the kid ain’t yours and everybody know… They were fighting over Foxy Brown. We need to do a hip-hop 101.”
On “Callin Out Names,” Kurupt went after DMX specifically. "Mothaf*ck D / Mothaf*ck M / Only X I know is Xzibit or RBX / Extraordinary, trynna snatch my b*tch / You can have the b*tch, two b*tches gettin’ rich / Just to come to the West Coast and get stripped down / Beat to death and stripped, all over a b*tch.”
DMX & Kurupt Beef
During an interview with Bootleg Kev after DMX's passing, Kurupt discussed the diss track, revealing what inspired him. “I was in my feelings, and I was really upset at the whole experience with this young lady. Just upset period at the way I was treated. I just let off some steam," he shared.
“People will pump you up if you allow them to. I could say a lot of people told me things I took to heart — this person said this, this person said that. DMX was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, to where my anger was. I just let it all go," he also added.
Fortunately, Kurupt later went on to confirm that the two of them were ultimately able to squash their beef before DMX passed away.