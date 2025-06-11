Xzibit Claims DMX’s “Party Up” Was A Kurupt Diss Track

Recently, Xzibit appeared on DJ HED’s Effective Immediately, where he discussed one of the late DMX's biggest hits. According to him, "Party Up" was written as a diss track aimed at Tha Dogg Pound‘s Kurupt, as they were both romantically linked to Foxy Brown.

“What was crazy was when I found out that ‘Party Up’ was the answer to ‘Calling Out Names,'” he explained, per Billboard. “That’s what Drake should’ve did. He should’ve made a ‘Party Up.’ Nah, but he tried to get down and knuckle up with it. I keep telling n****s, don’t get into fights with n****s who like to fight.”

“‘Party Up’ was a response to Kurupt," Xzibit continued. “You wack, you twisted, your girl’s a ho/ You broke, the kid ain’t yours and everybody know… They were fighting over Foxy Brown. We need to do a hip-hop 101.”

On “Callin Out Names,” Kurupt went after DMX specifically. "Mothaf*ck D / Mothaf*ck M / Only X I know is Xzibit or RBX / Extraordinary, trynna snatch my b*tch / You can have the b*tch, two b*tches gettin’ rich / Just to come to the West Coast and get stripped down / Beat to death and stripped, all over a b*tch.”

DMX & Kurupt Beef

During an interview with Bootleg Kev after DMX's passing, Kurupt discussed the diss track, revealing what inspired him. “I was in my feelings, and I was really upset at the whole experience with this young lady. Just upset period at the way I was treated. I just let off some steam," he shared.

“People will pump you up if you allow them to. I could say a lot of people told me things I took to heart — this person said this, this person said that. DMX was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, to where my anger was. I just let it all go," he also added.