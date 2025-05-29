Recently, memorabilia tied to DMX has sparked a fiery response from the late artist's estate. Online auction house GottaHaveRockandRoll is currently offering over 30 priceless items. This includes handwritten lyrics, unreleased music, and old performance footage. Cassette tapes featuring freestyles and diss tracks are also reportedly up for grabs, and are expected to go for a whopping $10K each.
According to AllHipHop, DMX's estate insists the sale is unauthorized, and has even threatened to take legal action over it.
“We were surprised and disappointed to learn of this auction, which is not authorized and was not cleared by the Estate of Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons,” they told TMZ. “The Estate holds rights in the recordings and written materials being offered for sale — including significant intellectual property rights — all of which we will fiercely protect.”
DMX Death
“We consider this a violation of the Estate’s rights and will be pursuing appropriate action," the estate also added.
Dylan Kosinski, the President of GottaHaveRockandRoll, told TMZ that the items didn't come from one of the icon's relatives but rather one of his earliest close associates in the music industry.
DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons insists the memorabilia should go to his kids. “The seller is not a family member to our knowledge,” she explained. “The auction is disheartening and insensitive as these precious items should go to Earl’s children. These are Earl’s memories. His children should benefit, not outsiders.”
DMX passed away back in 2021 at age 50 from a drug-induced heart attack, leaving his supporters in mourning. He was survived by his 15 children as well as his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom. His unexpected death continues to weigh heavily on the hip-hop community as well as his loved ones. The estate is currently being managed by his family members and other representatives.