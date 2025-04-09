DMX's Ex-Wife Loses Legal Battle With His Estate Over Catalog Ownership

A judge in New York has ruled that DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, can’t claim a 50 percent stake in the rapper’s music catalog and other intellectual property rights. She had attempted to do so by filing a lawsuit against his estate, last year. She cited the couple’s 2016 divorce agreement, but Judge David F. Everett ruled that the document “does not confer ownership.”

“The estate is the sole owner of all intellectual property rights [that] Earl Simmons acquired during his marriage to plaintiff, as well as any and all other trademarks and intellectual property rights that belonged to Earl Simmons at the time of his death,” Everett wrote in his ruling. While their divorce settlement did mention “intellectual property,” the late rapper was adamant before his death that this only referred to royalty payments. Everett continued: “Under the circumstances of this case, the court will not, in effect, reopen those proceedings to reinterpret the parties’ 2016 settlement agreement, particularly where the party best positioned to contest a contrary interpretation is now deceased.”

DMX and Tashera Simmons's marriage lasted for 16 years. They share four children together: Xavier (born 1992), Tacoma (born 1999), Sean (born 2002), and Praise Mary Ella (born 2005). During their time together, DMX released some of his most popular music. This included the hit singles “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up In Here).” They filed for divorce in 2013, finalizing an agreement three years later. DMX died in 2021 at the age of 50 following a drug overdose and ensuing heart attack. The latest news about Simmons' lawsuit comes almost exactly four years after his passing.