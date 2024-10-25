DMX's Estate Begins Rollout For Posthumous LP With "Favor" Featuring Killer Mike & More

DMX's team is releasing a set of prayers backed by new original music later this year.

According to a press release, this is the lead single from the Mount Vernon, New York native's second posthumous album. It will be titled Let Us Pray: Chapter X and it will be out everywhere on December 13. It will contain eight songs (four are instrumentals) which are actually all spoken word cuts. More specifically, it's a small collection of prayers that DMX recorded, and they are all backed by original music from producer and multi-genre songwriter, Warryn Campbell. He's had a huge hand in some of Kanye West 's biggest songs and projects. His list of contributions includes work on Graduation, Donda, Late Registration, and JESUS IS KING. Stream DMX's "Favor," featuring Killer Mike , Mary Mary, and the RoyzNoyz Orchestra below.

Even though DMX has been gone for three years, it feels more like an eternity. He left behind one of the most successful hip-hop legacies in recent memory. The respect for him amongst his living peers is more than enough to make anyone realize just how special he was. His trademark growly delivery led to so many major hits, and they led to a massive collection of accolades. Since 2021, his estate has been trying to carry on his impact by okaying singles, collaborations, and even an album . 2024 has seen a small handful of joint efforts already, but DMX's team is now pulling from his solo catalog this time around with "Favor" getting a wide release today.

