DMX's Posthumous Album "Let Us Pray: Chapter X" Gets A Release Date

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
DMX In Concert - New York, New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: Rapper DMX performs in concert at B.B. King Blues Club &amp; Grill on March 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
This follows the single "Favor" with Killer Mike and other guests.

The hip-hop world still misses DMX dearly, and while posthumous projects are always understandable causes for concern with fans, this time feels a little different. His estate recently announced his posthumous album Let Us Pray: Chapter X, which will consist of four tracks and its four respective instrumental versions. Instead of rapping, this will feature the New York native's famous prayers and represent his spiritual side, accompanied by instrumentation from songwriter and producer Warryn Campbell. Let Us Pray drops on December 13. The album's first single, "Favor" with Killer Mike as well as Mary Mary and RoyzNoyz Orchestra, is already available on streaming services.

Other guests on the album include Lecrae, MC Lyte, Snoop Dogg, Terrace Martin, and Lena Byrd-Miles. "Working on Let Us Pray: Chapter X has been one of the most fulfilling experiences for me as a creative," Campbell expressed concerning the posthumous spoken-word album. "When you hear the voice of DMX, it inspires instant creativity and what better way to showcase who X really was than through prayer. I believe I can speak for MC Lyte, Killer Mike, Snoop Dogg, LeCrae, Mary Mary, Lena Byrd Miles, and Terrace Martin when I say it was an honor and privilege to be part of this amazing work."

DMX's Posthumous Let Us Pray: Chapter X Drops In December

Elsewhere, other media projects looking to preserve the legacy of DMX (real name Earl Simmons) brought up some apparent conflicts when it comes to his loved ones. His ex wife Tashera Simmons recently denied that she's working with Irv Gotti on a biopic of X that he teased. "In light of recent speculation, we want to clarify that we are not currently working with Irv Gotti, nor have we agreed to partner with him on any content related to Earl Simmons, including a biopic," she stated via Instagram.

This follows other moves from DMX's estate to partner with Artist Legacy Group to "ensure that his message and music live on" through "innovative projects." At press time, it's unclear if Let Us Pray: Chapter X is a part of this partnership or if there are other honors on the way. Nevertheless, this new album might just be a very cathartic moment.

