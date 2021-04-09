rip DMX
- MusicDMX's Goddaughter Paige Hurd Recalls Them Getting Kicked Out Of Six FlagsThe two were out for some rollercoaster fun while getting to know one another as co-stars in "Cradle 2 The Grave."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDMX Faced A Scorpion In Wild Story From CassidyThe Philly MC told a story that displayed the late legend's bravery, sense of adventure, and fascination with animals.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMelle Mel Says DMX & Tupac Were Better Actors Than RappersThis "Art Of Dialogue" interview with the Furious Five legend just keeps yielding hot takes for hip-hop Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDMX's Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom On Rapper's Death: "My Life Changed So Fast"Lindstrom appeared on "It's Tricky With Raquel Harper" where she discussed how she and Exodus have been coping with life after X.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsChris Webby Gets A Posthumous Assist From DMX On "We Up"Chris Webby's new riff-heavy single "We Up" features the final feature that DMX ever recorded.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDMX 'EXODUS' Early Album Sales Projections Lower Than ExpectedThe arrival of DMX's posthumous album "EXODUS" is expected to alleviate the pain of music fans grieving his loss, but early projection sales numbers show that not everyone tuned in for his new music as expected.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicDMX's Final Interview Reveals He Wanted To "Thank God For Every Moment" Before DeathAs the world still mourns the loss of hip-hop icon DMX, TVOne is preparing a special episode of "Uncensored" that's billed as the late legend's final interview.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicDMX Scheduled Texas Concert To Become A Tribute ShowA slated appearance from the late rapper is being converted into a tribute show that will potentially include some big names. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Reminisces About DMX: "Legends Never Die"Snoop recalled how he and the late rapper met and more while appearing on the "Tonight Show."By Madusa S.
- MusicTimbaland Reflects On DMX: "It Made Me Think About Aaliyah"The producer sat down with Fat Joe to reflect on the rapper's recent passing. By Madusa S.
- MusicDMX's "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" & "Party Up" Surge To Top Of iTunes ChartsFans have been listening to DMX as a way to honor him after his passing.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDMX To Be Honored In Universal Hip Hop MuseumThe late rap icon will be honored during the 2023 opening of the museum. By Madusa S.
- AnticsKerry Washington Retracts Controversial Tweet About DMX & Prince PhilipThe actress quickly deleted the tweet suggesting Prince Philip and DMX were buddies in the afterlife. By Madusa S.
- GramAaliyah's Mom Shares Tribute To DMX: "You & Baby Girl Will Meet Again"Aaliyah's mother, Diane Haughton, paid tribute to DMX after news of his death. By Aron A.
- MusicDMX Is Set To Be Honored In Yonkers With A Memorial, Per Mayor's Suggestion: ReportThe city's mayor is welcoming the late rapper's family to host a memorial service at the city's largest outdoor venue, if they choose so. By Madusa S.
- MusicHip-Hop Remembers DMXFollowing the death of DMX, hip-hop has taken to social media to honor the life and legacy of the legendary rapper. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDMX Dead At 50Beloved rapper DMX has passed away at the age of 50, surrounded by his family.By Mitch Findlay