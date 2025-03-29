Kodak Black Scolds Fan For Suggesting He Will "Go Out Like DMX"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 275 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kodak-black-summer-smash-2024-3
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Fans have expressed a lot of concern over Kodak Black's antics, drug use, and legal problems in recent years.

Kodak Black has been a very outspoken rapper over the years, but his brash nature can't impede on his respect for fallen hip-hop forefathers. During a recent Instagram Live session, he clapped back at a fan who said that he will "go out like DMX," calling the late New York icon a legend. Fans have expressed a lot of concern for the Florida native in recent times, although these don't have anything to do with Earl Simmons. Instead, they relate to his use of substances, online antics, bizarre statements, and questionable behavior, whether they come from critical perspectives or good intentions of support and assistance.

Yak hasn't really made a big deal out of this, though. Sure, he responds to the trolls, haters, and concerned fans every now and then, but usually to quell more negative comments rather than address well-intentioned ones. This adds to a pretty random online approach to begin with, such as Kodak Black freestyles proclaiming his love for Reginae Carter. So at the end of the day, people also pick and choose when to create conversation and when to let antics be antics.

Read More: Jackboy Reignites Kodak Black Feud But Fans Are Tired Of The Drama

Kodak Black & Kanye West

Elsewhere, Kodak Black is safe among many blasted rappers who caught the sharp end of Kanye West and his rants recently. While Ye showed no mercy to folks like Kendrick Lamar or historic peers like Jay-Z, Yak has his full support. "I LOVE [A$AP] ROCKY... I LOVE KODAK... RAPPERS JUST LIKE JEWS. AS A WHOLE THEY BE DOING B***H S**T BUT THERE’S A FEW I STILL F**K WITH," he tweeted earlier this year. We wonder how long it will take for this to inevitably reverse to the contrarian perspective.

Meanwhile, other Kodak Black fans expressed more serious or targeted criticism for his political views, as his Donald Trump support and other divisive statements continue to alienate certain listeners. Hopefully this doesn't dissuade fans from making their support amid larger issues clear, as no person should block another from supportive treatment solely due to their opinions. But Yak expressed frustration over fans' pleas for help and intervention when he did not ask for them before this point. Hopefully he seeks brighter days ahead on his own terms.

Read More: Flo Milli's Baby Daddy Revealed To Be Kodak Black's Artist G6Reddot At Baby Shower

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.9K
Kodak Black In Concert Pop Culture Kodak Black Seemingly Gets Emotional After Fan Says He Needs To Go To Jail To Sober Up 3.9K
kodak-black-summer-smash-2024-3 Music Kodak Black Pops Off On People Calling Him An Addict 2.5K
jackboy kodak black Beef Kodak Black & Jackboy Beef: A Timeline Of Their Friendship 4.6K