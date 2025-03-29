Kodak Black Scolds Fan For Suggesting He Will "Go Out Like DMX"

Kodak Black has been a very outspoken rapper over the years, but his brash nature can't impede on his respect for fallen hip-hop forefathers. During a recent Instagram Live session, he clapped back at a fan who said that he will "go out like DMX," calling the late New York icon a legend. Fans have expressed a lot of concern for the Florida native in recent times, although these don't have anything to do with Earl Simmons. Instead, they relate to his use of substances, online antics, bizarre statements, and questionable behavior, whether they come from critical perspectives or good intentions of support and assistance.

Yak hasn't really made a big deal out of this, though. Sure, he responds to the trolls, haters, and concerned fans every now and then, but usually to quell more negative comments rather than address well-intentioned ones. This adds to a pretty random online approach to begin with, such as Kodak Black freestyles proclaiming his love for Reginae Carter. So at the end of the day, people also pick and choose when to create conversation and when to let antics be antics.

Kodak Black & Kanye West

Elsewhere, Kodak Black is safe among many blasted rappers who caught the sharp end of Kanye West and his rants recently. While Ye showed no mercy to folks like Kendrick Lamar or historic peers like Jay-Z, Yak has his full support. "I LOVE [A$AP] ROCKY... I LOVE KODAK... RAPPERS JUST LIKE JEWS. AS A WHOLE THEY BE DOING B***H S**T BUT THERE’S A FEW I STILL F**K WITH," he tweeted earlier this year. We wonder how long it will take for this to inevitably reverse to the contrarian perspective.