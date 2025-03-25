Kodak Black Opens Up About Why He Has An Irrational Fear Of Little People

Kodak Black In Concert - Los Angeles, CA
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during the 'Dying to Live' tour at Hollywood Palladium on March 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Kodak Black is stirring up a lot of reactions over this unusual phobia and the rapper reveals where it all began.

Kodak Black has typically viewed as one of hip-hop's goofy characters. Whether that be because of his antics or his unpredictable behavior, fans have resonated with how he's not your typical serious rapper. But this time, he's not doing anything too out there to drum up some laughs or jokes. Instead, the internet is cracking up over what most would probably consider a rare fear. Per Vlad TV, Kodak posted a clip of him talking to some people off camera, potentially on the set of a music video. There's also a good chance he was on an Instagram Live or something of the sort. Regardless of the setting or platform, folks are having a good chuckle over the fact that the Florida rapper has a fear of little people.

"I've been scared of midgets, bro! That's my fear, bro. Back then, you know, the leprechaun, that crazy Leprechaun movie, I'm scared of these shanties..." Fans left plenty of laughing emojis in the comments but there are also a surprising number of people who agree. "Felt this," one user replied. "Leprechaun movie use to scare me when I was a kid too! Lmao," another shares. Others were making some jokes, adding, "So that means 42 dugg scares him 😂"

When Did The Leprechaun Movie Come Out?

The movie that Kodak Black is referring to is the 1993 horror cult classic, Leprechaun. It's about a more terrifying version of the famous Irish creature who goes on a killing spree while trying to find his beloved pot of gold. It's a pretty cheesy film, but the performance of the titular character, played by Warwick Davis, gave it some extra charm. Notably, Jennifer Aniston is in it. This was her big screen debut before going on to become star in her role on Friends.

While reviews of the title were not all that great, it still did well overall. It grossed $8.5 million here in the states, even with $900,000 budget. Overall, Kodak Black still seems scarred from the movie all these years later. Whether or not he overcomes the fear remains to be seen. To be fair, most if not little people in the real world aren't out to get you.

