Kodak Black Shoots His Shot With Reginae Carter In Unhinged Freestyle

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 20: Kodak Black performs at Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics season opener reception and birthday celebration on October 20, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Lisa Dragani/Getty Images)
Kodak Black has not had the best history when it comes to flirting with women on his songs.

Kodak Black has become a cautionary tale for many. The rapper broke through in a massive way last decade, but the last few years have yielded more controversies that hit records. Kodak Black is now a name associated with drug abuse and wasted talent. And he continued to generate concern Monday, when he released a freestyle on Instagram. The rapper tried to showcase his lyrical ability, but the only lyric that stood out was for the wrong reasons.

Kodak Black decided to hit on Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter. He doesn't even bury the lyric with her name in the song. It's the first thing we hear. "Reginae should be my bae," Black spit. "I'm getting this Lucci now." The second line makes direct reference to YFN Lucci, the rapper that Reginae Carter used to be romantically involved with. Lucci is currently behind bars, and Kodak Black evidently sees his absence as a green light for him. The rest of the freestyle is incoherent, as is the video that comes with it. Kodak Black does not live up to his name when it comes to handling the camera on his phone.

Kodak Black Lauren London

This is not the first time the rapper has tried to move in on another rapper's ex. Kodak Black thought it would be a good idea to voice his romantic interest in Lauren London shortly following the murder of one Nipsey Hussle. "[I'll] be the best man I can be for her," he said on IG Live. "I'll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t for him." Needless to say, the internet was outraged. T.I. called Kodak out, as did radio veteran Big Boy. The latter issued a statement condemning what the rapper said about London.

"I won’t disrespect my timeline posting a pic of Kodak Black," Big Boy write. "However, I will say this, I’m not here for the blatant disrespect and fake ass apologies. To disrespect the King Nipsey and The Queen Lauren, is where I draw the line." It's an unfortunate trend on Kodak's part, and one we hope to see a lot less of in the future.

